3 charged, accused of robbing, beating person at gunpoint

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – Three people have been arrested after allegedly robbing and beating a person at gunpoint, according to police.

Jordan Lee Norton, Marta Dannyelis Galindez Menendez, and Cain Andrew Francis have been charged in the case.

Jordan Lee Norton (left), Marta Dannyelis Menendez Galindez (middle), and Cain Andrew Francis (right). Photos: J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Norton, 20, of Socastee, is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records.

Menendez, 18, of Conway, is charged with kidnapping and criminal conspiracy, booking records show.

Francis, 18, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, and armed robbery, according to booking records.

No bail has been set for Norton, Mendenez or Francis. All three remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to Peyton Court for a report of a robbery, according to reports from the Horry County Police Department. Upon arriving, police talked with the victim, who said he was robbed and beaten at gunpoint by five people in the back of a vehicle. The victim told police he was able to escape and flee the area.

The victim also reportedly told police he went to a friend’s house and washed his clothes to remove blood.

The report states “there are injuries that supported the victims claims of assault” and that the victim was able to identify the suspects.

