Socastee man pleads guilty to shooting of woman at Myrtle Beach area sports bar

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A Socastee man has pleaded guilty to shooting a woman at a Myrtle Beach area sports bar.

Travis Lee Taylor, 37, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Tuesday, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced Taylor to 12 years in prison.

“In January 2018, Taylor argued with a woman he was dating and at Sunup Sports Bar and Grill, where she worked, he shot her once in the lower abdomen and fled the scene,” said Josh Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “The shooting was captured on the bar’s video surveillance system and he later called police and surrendered to officers. The victim recovered and appeared at Tuesday’s hearing to address the court.”

LATEST HEADLINES: