Solicitor explains decision to seek shutdown of crime-riddled Horry County club

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Three murders and innumerable calls to police about other criminal activity led Horry County officials to begin efforts to shut down what is being called a “makeshift club,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said.

The unlicensed club called Turk’s Place is on Redenbo Drive, off of Cedar Branch Road, which is between Loris and Longs.

“That case hasn’t been set by a civil judge yet,” Richardson said on Tuesday. “But when they do set it, we will be responsible for coming in and proving all the allegations that are in the complaint.”

Those allegations include three murders on the property in recent years, additional other people being shot and numerous calls to police about loud noise and shots fired.

Depending on the outcome of the case, the judge can shut the club down for up to a year. Richardson said these kinds of nuisance business cases are brought to the attention of his office by police chiefs.

“Every time we turn around we’re having to go to this club or that house,” Richardson said. “And we can’t adequately do our job for having to constantly be over there.”

Richardson’s office has used this strategy on a few dozen businesses over the past several years, including everything from bars to massage parlors. Some of the more-recent actions have been against Derriere’s and the Coral Sands Motel, both in Myrtle Beach.

Richardson said his office typically limits itself to just a few nuisance business cases per year.

“By doing that, we’re never in a situation where it is a shot from half-court,” he said. “It’s usually a layup. It’s going to be the worst of the worst.”

