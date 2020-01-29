Solicitor’s office files nuisance petitions for owner of two Horry County massage parlors

SURFSIDE BEACH/MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office has filed nuisance petitions for the owner of two Horry County massage parlors.

According to the petitions, Richard R. Bushey, is the owner of Horry Therapeutic Spa, located in a strip mall at 946 Lake Arrowhead Road in Myrtle Beach, and Massage Wellness, located in a strip mall at 520 Highway 17 South in Surfside Beach.

“In September and December of 2019, an investigator on three occasions went to Horry Therapeutic Spa posing as a customer,” the petitions say. “On all three occasions, the employee/masseuse offered to perform sex acts to the investigator in exchange for money.”

The petitions claim the “acts and conduct” at the parlors “were offensive to public decency, morals, peace, and health, and constituted a public nuisance” under SC law.

