Someone took off with a trailer containing a custom Harley in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A biker is without his motorcycle Sunday after someone took off with it sometime either late Saturday or early Sunday.

A man told Myrtle Beach police he left his custom 2012 Harley Davidson in a white enclosed trailer parked in a dirt lot near Withers Drive, a police report says.

The man left the maroon bike in the trailer, which had a small hitch lock. He left it at around 5 p.m. Saturday, and when he returned, the whole trailer was gone.

There were no private cameras in the immediate area, so police checked street cams to see if they could spot the trailer. They didn’t see it.

A photo of the motorcycle was sent out to all officers so they could keep an eye out for it.