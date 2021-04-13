Son of former Horry County police chief arrested after allegedly leading police on chase

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The son of a former Horry County police chief was arrested Saturday after allegedly leading police on a chase, according to police.

Cameron Alexander Rhodes, 22, of Conway, was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and a drug charge, according to booking records. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $14,000 bond.

Police were called to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Road near Conway after a complaint about narcotics sales, police said. Officers found Rhodes driving down the road towards Highway 701 at what officers called a high rate of speed for the area.

Officers attempted a traffic stop but Rhodes allegedly kept driving and parked behind a home on Will Park Drive before exiting the car and running away on foot, according to the police report. Rhodes ran through the woods into another neighborhood where he was taken into custody.

During a search, police found a large amount of U.S. currency and the keys to the car in Rhodes’ pocket, according to the report. Police smelled marijuana from the vehicle and found a large bottle of Promethazine syrup in the rear passenger arm rest, a handgun in the driver’s door pocket, an empty bottle of Promethazine syrup, digital scales, multiple bags of T.H.C. vaporizer cartridges, glass vials with T.H.C. wax, and multiple bags of marijuana.

Rhodes was also issued a citation for having an illegal 19% tint on his windows, according to police.

Rhodes is the son of former Horry County Police Chief Sandra Rhodes who served from 2012 until 2016 when she resigned. He was also previously arrested on gun and drug charges in 2019.