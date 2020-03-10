Spectrum employee suspended after News13’s report on Little River porch pirate case

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Spectrum employee has been suspended following a News13 report about a package being stolen from a home in Little River.

The company provided the following statement to News13 on Monday afternoon after we sent Spectrum the allegations passed along to our newsroom, along with photos and video:

“At the current time, all we can say on background is the employee has been suspended pending further investigation.”

News13 asked Spectrum questions after several viewers told News13 that one of two people seen approaching homes was an employee of the company. The man was wearing a Spectrum shirt in at least three situations, according to pictures and video submitted by viewers.

On March 2, a homeowner in the Grove Brook Estates community of Little River said the two people – a man and a woman – got out of a silver car, approached their home, and then moments later, walked away with a package their daughter had mailed them. The homeowner told News13 that the man was carrying an iPad or tablet. The incident was caught on home surveillance.

The Horry County Police Department was notified and took a report.

Since then, News13 has received several reports and images of similar incidents allegedly involving the same individuals. We’ve passed all tips and images along to police.

One of the alleged incidents happened on March 3, also in Little River, according to another viewer. That viewer, who said the pair approached a family member’s home and was caught on camera, also said the man was carrying an iPad.

News13 has reached out to the police department for an update on the case, but we have not yet heard back. Spectrum has not provided News13 with the name of the employee who has been suspended.



These images were captured on home surveillance in Little River, on March 2nd. You can see in the second image that the male suspect appears to be carrying something under a jacket as the two walk away from the home.

Count on News13 for updates on this case.

LATEST HEADLINES