State questions witnesses in trial of man charged in Pure Ultra club shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The State has questioned three witnesses so far in the trial of a man charged in a shooting at the Pure Ultra club.

Cleavon Dantzler is accused of shooting five people at the Pure Ultra Club back in 2016.

Dantzler’s trial began Monday in Conway. News13 has a crew in the courtroom for the trial.

Cleavon Dantzler (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The State has questioned three witnesses including a Myrtle Beach Police Department patrol supervisor, the Pure Ultra club manager, and a victim of the shooting.

The State questioned the patrol supervisor and the club manager on surveillance cameras from the club and body cameras from police.

The victim said she was shot in her left butt cheek the night of the shooting and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. She has since fully recovered, but does not know who shot her.

“I swear on my nine kids life I’ve never seen [Dantzler] before,” she said.

According to court testimony, video shows people running when shots were fired, bar tenders dropping to the ground to hide, and several people on the ground from gunshot wounds. One victim is seen walking out of the front door with obvious gunshot wound to the leg.

