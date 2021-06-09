State seeks to revoke woman’s bond in murder case involving ex-Horry County Deputy Coroner

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The state filed a motion to revoke the bond for Meagan Jackson, who is accused — along with former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell — of murdering a man who was reported missing, according to Tonya Root with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jackson was taken into custody Thursday for a home detention violation, according to the solicitor’s office. Senior Assistant Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter filed the motion to revoke her bond. Jackson’s attorney also filed a motion to modify her bond. A circuit court judge will hear the motion and make a decision.

Jackson’s hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. No other details were immediately available. Dontell had his bond modified at the end of May to no longer require home detention.

Jackson and Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

