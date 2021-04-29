Stay clear: Active search for armed and dangerous man near Conway in shooting incident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police are asking people to stay clear of Fox Hollow Road near Highway 544 just outside of Conway due to an active shooting incident.

Officers are searching for a man in a yellow work shirt in connection with this incident. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to Horry County police.

Please be on the lookout for Terry Brady, last seen wearing brown work boots, blue jeans and yellow construction shirt.

Stay clear of the area and if nearby, stay inside, police warn. A code red alert was sent to subscribers in this immediate area. People near the area may have received a text message or phone call alert.

Police said there is a fire at the scene and residents may see smoke. Crews are aware.

Coastal Carolina University near Conway sent this alert via social media: “Any residents of Castlewood and Dale Acres, please stay inside. Regarding police activity. Until Further Notice.”

This is a developing story. Return here for updates as we work to learn more.