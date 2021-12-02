Police: Substitute teacher asked Myrtle Beach students to smoke weed at her house, made ‘inappropriate’ physical contact during class

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher has been charged after police said she made “inappropriate physical contact” with a student during class while working in a classroom at Myrtle Beach High School.

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, for contributing to the deliniquency of a minor and for unlawful communication.

Police began investigating on Nov. 11 after Myrtle Beach High School officials told the school resource officer about “inappropriate behavior” by a substitute, according to a post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police said that Hilton-Hecht also invited students to smoke marijuana at her house and had sent unwanted and improper text messages to students.

News13 has reached out to Horry County Schools for comment.