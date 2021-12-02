Police: Substitute teacher asked Myrtle Beach students to smoke weed at her house, made ‘inappropriate’ physical contact during class

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Angela Bianca Hecht (Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Jail)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher has been charged after police said she made “inappropriate physical contact” with a student during class while working in a classroom at Myrtle Beach High School.

Angela Bianca Hilton-Hecht, 44, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, for contributing to the deliniquency of a minor and for unlawful communication.

Police began investigating on Nov. 11 after Myrtle Beach High School officials told the school resource officer about “inappropriate behavior” by a substitute, according to a post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police said that Hilton-Hecht also invited students to smoke marijuana at her house and had sent unwanted and improper text messages to students.

News13 has reached out to Horry County Schools for comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories