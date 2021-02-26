Surfside Beach man arrested for burglary, kidnapping

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police booked a 27-year-old Surfside Beach man into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday morning after police said he assaulted and kidnapped a woman.

At about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County, Sanadin Muhammad Elrayes burglarized an apartment, dragged someone her by the hair into his car, hit her in the head with his fist and a metal water bottle and put the childlocks on in his car, preventing her from leaving, according to arrest warrants. He had a gun on him during the incident.

The woman had a swollen lip, according to police.

The report did not disclose if he took any items from the apartment, or the value of any stolen items.

He was arrested for first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary and for kidnapping.

He remained incarcerated awaiting bail, as of Friday morning.