Surfside Beach man arrested for discharging firearm

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police have arrested a man after they say shots were fired Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m., officers were sent to the 400 block of South Cedar Drive for calls of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers arrested Jose Ulloa, 27, and charged him with discharging a firearm, breach of peace and possession of marijuana. There were no injuries and no property was reported as damaged.

Ulloa is being held at the Horry County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.