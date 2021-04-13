Surfside Beach man charged after deadly Intracoastal Waterway crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old Surfside Beach remained in jail Tuesday morning after being charged in a boating crash that killed a man.

John Kody Ray has been charged with boating under the influence of alcohol that led to death, along with two charges of violating navigational rules and regulations. His combined bond is more than $20,000.

Corey Parag, a 28-year-old from Myrtle Beach, died and four were injured on Sunday night after a boat hit the ramp section of a floating dock at Watergate Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

Ray was operating the boat at the time, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.