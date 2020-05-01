SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: 3 people wanted in connection with Little River home invasion

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Three people are wanted in connection with a home invasion in Little River.

Officers responded to Riverwood Court around 9:50 p.m. Thursday for reports of a home invasion, Horry County police say. “Upon arrival, officers learned that three armed individuals had entered a home, demanded cash from a female resident, and locked a male resident in a bedroom. When no cash could be provided to the subjects, they fled the home in what is believed to have been a black sedan.”

No injures were reported and nothing was taken from the home during the incident, police say. Surveillance video was captured of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCPD at 843-248-1520.

