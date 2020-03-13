Man charged with DUI in deadly Myrtle Beach crash was ‘traveling at an uncontrolled rate of speed,’ rear-ended moped, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An incident report obtained by News13 says the man charged with DUI in a deadly Myrtle Beach crash was “traveling at an uncontrolled rate of speed” before rear-ending a moped.

Officers responded to a crash in the 4700 block of North Kings Highway around 11:45 p.m. on March 6, the report from Myrtle Beach police says. “A short time prior to the collision incident,” officers received an assault call dispatched over the radio, stating a person had assaulted someone and fled in a Black Cadillac east on 67th Avenue North and was possibly headed southbound on Kings Highway to 44th Avenue. It was advised to dispatched the driver of the Cadillac may have been intoxicated.

Upon arriving to the scene of the crash, officers saw the south bound lanes of North Kings Hwy. was blocked by several vehicles and patrol cars, according to the report. “There were several pieces of what appeared to be broken vehicle parts in the road” and officers “also observed a black Cadillac El Dorado vehicle with what appeared to be a moped attached to the front of the vehicle.” The report adds officers “observed there was severe front end damage to the Cadillac and severe rear end damage to the moped.” Officers also observed the victim’s body.

According to the report, responding officers learned through an investigation “the victim was driving the moped south bound on North Kings Highway” and the suspect, identified in the report as Shane Divine Bandolas, 25, was traveling in the same direction “at an uncontrolled rate of speed, therefore was unable to avoid a collision with the victim.” The report states Bandolas’ car rear-ended the moped.

Officers “observed the offender had very slow and slurred speech, and had a very strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath,” the report also states. Officers also conducted a field sobriety test. Bandolas was taken to the Myrtle Beach jail, where a breath test was given. The report states Bandolas “provided a breath sample resulting in a .17% BAC.” Officers also “attained a search warrant for a blood draw from the offender.”

The victim was later identified as Tommy Anderson, 51, of Myrtle Beach, by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Myrtle Beach police have charged Bandolas with felony driving under the influence, resulting in death.

He is also facing a third degree assault and battery charge, but that is for another incident, police say.

Bandolas had a bond hearing on March 8. A judge set a $20,000 bond for the felony DUI charge and a $776 bond on the assault charge.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Bandolas was booked around 7 p.m. on March 8 and released around 10:30 a.m. on March 9.

