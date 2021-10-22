Waccamaw bingo hall shooter found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury found Derrick Rivera guilty on all charges on the fourth day of the trial of the alleged Waccamaw Bingo hall shooter.

Rivera faced two murder charges and one charge of armed robbery stemming from a 2019 shooting in the Forestbrook area that killed a father and son. He was found guilty on all three charges.

Rivera was sentenced to life in prison on each murder charge and 30 years in prison on the armed robbery charge, according to the solicitor’s office. The sentences will run concurrently.

Bingo hall owners Steve and “Sparky” Johnson were shot and killed by a would-be robber July 26, 2019. The prosecution, led by 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson, said Rivera was the shooter while his accomplice, Bradford Britton, drove the getaway car.

The gun used in the shooting was never recovered. The two guns used by Steve and “Sparky” Johnson to defend themselves were submitted into evidence, and Jana Weaver, a firearm forensic examiner with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, concluded from two bullets found at the scene that those two guns could not have fired the shots that killed the two men.

The prosecution and defense both rested their cases Thursday. It was handed over to a jury Friday morning.

Britton pleaded guilty earlier in the week to to accessory after the fact of murder and attempted armed robbery. He will be sentenced at a later date.

