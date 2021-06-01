Suspect identified, charged with attempted murder after Friday shooting in Longs

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after another man was shot multiple times Friday evening in Longs, according to police.

Cedric Willie Bellamy, 34, of Longs, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records.

Bellamy is accused of shooting at three people as they were in a parked car on Freemont Road, according to warrants obtained by News13. One of the people in the car was hit multiple times and taken to a hospital.

Police identified Bellamy as the suspect based on witness statements, according to the warrants.

The condition of the man who was shot is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

