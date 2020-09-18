Suspect identified in Socastee chase, crash; was also arrested in 2019 for stolen trucks

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspect in a chase and crash in Socastee Wednesday night has been identified, and he has a prior arrest for stealing vehicles.

John Paul Hancock, 29, of Goose Creek, was charged with malicious injury to telephone, telegraph, or electric utility system, failure to stop for a blue light, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Hancock originally fled Horry County police in a stolen vehicle around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, police said. The victim said he was delivering some materials when his employer’s truck was stolen.

Surveillance cameras showed a male holding an umbrella and wearing gray pants, white shirt and a hat get into the vehicle, according to the police report. The suspect then crashed into utility lines at Socastee Boulevard near Creon Street, and then ran on foot.

A suspect crashes a stolen vehicle after leading Horry County police on a chase (WBTW)

Socastee Blvd. was closed and traffic was backed up for hours. Hancock was taken into custody about an hour after the search was suspended due to weather conditions.

In April 2019, Hancock was accused of stealing two trucks from a Johnsonville business.