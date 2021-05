Suspect in Carolina Forest apartment complex murder released from jail on bond

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in a murder at a Carolina Forest apartment complex was released from jail Wednesday on bond, according to booking records.

Broderick Marquise Carpenter, 26, of Myrtle Beach, was released on a $75,000 bond, according to booking records. He is facing charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened Dec. 5 at the Canterbury Apartments. Eliajah La’Mont Samuel, 26, of Conway, was found injured but later died from injuries. Carpenter was arrested in March.