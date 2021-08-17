Suspect in custody after stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing Tuesday evening in Myrtle Beach, according to Gretchen Kalar with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers were called to a stabbing at 5:52 p.m. in the 1300 block of Dunbar Street, Kalar said. One person was injured and was taken to the hospital.

The name of the person in custody has not been released.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.