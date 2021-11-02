Suspect in death of Little River woman to face murder charge after extradition from Florida

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities plan to charge a 29-year-old man with murder in the death of a woman killed Saturday in Little River, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Colby Kopacz, 29, is charged in the death of Amy Kopacz, 55, who died from injuries suffered in an assault on Little River Inn Lane. He was arrested Saturday by authorities in Pensacola, Florida, and is in the Escambia County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Horry County where will be formally charged, an HCPD spokeswoman said.

According to a police incident report, Horry County police responded about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence on Little River Inn Lane to investigate a suspicious death and found Amy Kopacz dead inside.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.