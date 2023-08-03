HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man remains in jail after Horry County police said he barricaded himself inside a home near Loris and threatened several people early Wednesday morning.

Authorities charged Mont Jermaine Nesmith with second-degree domestic violence after the incident, which began at about 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off of Highway 701 South. As of 10:15 a.m. Thursday, he was being held on a $7,500 bond in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online jail records showed.

According to a police report, Nesmith was intoxicated and threatened to assault a person who got away and hid in a closet inside the home. When officers tried to get Nesmith to come out, he refused and threatened to shoot the officers.

On Wednesday, police said there were four juveniles in the home and that SWAT officers were able to get everyone out safely over a two-hour period before taking Nesmith into custody.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Loris police assisted at the scene.