Suspect in missing man’s murder back in Horry County after arrest in Tennessee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the suspects in the murder of a missing man — who was arrested in Tennessee last week — is now back in Horry County, according to booking records.

Nicholas Noah Ray Henry, 19, of Churchill, Tennessee, was one of two suspect accused in the murder of Kristofer “Skye” Bowling, who was reported missing Aug. 2 and found dead Aug. 31.

Bowling’s remains were found near Lucas Bay Road in unincorporated Horry County, according to police.

Henry is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Tyler Panzarella, 23, of Myrtle Beach was also arrested and charged in connection with Bowling’s death.

