Suspect in Murrells Inlet restaurant burglaries arrested

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A 58-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of restaurant burglaries and thefts in Murrells Inlet, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Miles Moran Moses, 58, was arrested and charged with three counts of 2nd degree burglary Saturday, according to Georgetown County authorities.

Moses is a suspect in a series of burglaries and thefts of seafood from Murrells Inlet restaurants, a release from the sheriff’s office said. It added that more charges are pending.

He will be held in the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Count on News13 for updates.

