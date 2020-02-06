Suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting death of 14-year-old booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers, 20, of Myrtle Beach seen in a February 5, 2020 booking photo from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The suspect in a Myrtle Beach shooting that killed a 14-year-old has been booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Booking records show that Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers, 20, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into the center at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The arresting agency is listed as the Myrtle Beach Police Department and charges for Rogers are listed as:

murder

possession of marijuana, less than 1 oz., first offense

possession weapon during violent crime

breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored

sale or delivery of pistol to, and, possession by, certain person unlawful

Bond was set at $615 on the possession of marijuana charge and has not yet been set on the other charges. Rogers remains in the center.

Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers, 20, of Myrtle Beach seen in a February 5, 2020 booking photo from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Rogers’ mother spoke to News13 saying that Sunday’s deadly shooting was a “tragic accident.” To read more about what his mother told News13, click here.

Warrants obtained by News13 state “during the post Miranda interview, the Defendant [Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rogers] stated that he unloaded the weapon to make it safe and he then pointed it at the victim’s chest and pulled the trigger. Defendant admitted to stealing the handgun used during the incident earlier that day prior to the shooting.”

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach for a shooting incident.

Lemay was identified as the victim in the shooting by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools, told News13 Lemay was a student at Forestbrook Middle School.

Forestbrook Middle School is offering grief counseling services following Lemay’s death.

In a statement to News13, Horry County Schools said the district learned of Lemay’s tragic death on Monday:

“We have received limited details surrounding the incident, and we will continue to respect the privacy of the family. The death of a student, however, has a ripple effect on the school community; therefore, Forestbrook Middle School is providing counseling services to students and staff who may be adversely affected by this loss”

Myrtle Beach police also said investigators have determined “the weapon was taken during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Rd the same day.”

Rogers appeared in court on Wednesday morning. The judge wasn’t able to set bond at the city level, so bond will later be set in circuit court.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: