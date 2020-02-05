Suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting that killed 14-year-old identified, charged with murder

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police have identified a suspect in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old.

Tylor Daniel Deshaun Rodgers, 20, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged in the case, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest, with Myrtle Beach police. Rodgers was taken into custody on the night of the shooting.

Rodgers’ charges include:

murder

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

burglary auto

possession of a stolen firearm

simple possession of marijuana

Cpl. Vest also said investigators have determined “the weapon was taken during a vehicle break-in on Calhoun Rd the same day.”

Around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of 65th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach for a shooting incident.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as Anthony Lemay, 14, and said Lemay died from gunshot injuries.

Lisa Bourcier, with Horry County Schools, told News13 Lemay was a student at Forestbrook Middle School.

Forestbrook Middle School is offering grief counseling services following Lemay’s death.

In a statement to News 13, Horry County Schools said the district learned of Lemay’s tragic death on Monday:

“We have received limited details surrounding the incident, and we will continue to respect the privacy of the family. The death of a student, however, has a ripple effect on the school community; therefore, Forestbrook Middle School is providing counseling services to students and staff who may be adversely affected by this loss”

Lemay's aunt provided News 13 with photos of Lemay and his surviving family.

