Suspect accused in Ocean Boulevard shooting in May released from jail on bond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect accused in an Ocean Boulevard shooting in May was released from jail on bond, according to booking records.
Sequion Raheem Johnson, 19, of Lumberton, was released Wednesday on a $75,000 bond, booking records show.
Johnson was one of six people charged in connection with the shooting that happened May 24. Four people were injured in the shooting.
Johnson is charged with four counts of attempted murder, obstructing justice, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
