Suspect reportedly steals hundreds in change at Myrtle Beach attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Someone is $500 richer after stealing change from a fish feeder near Wonderworks.
A Broadway at the Beach security guard showed police video of the suspect stealing hundreds of dollars in change, according to an incident report.
The guard says the video shows the suspect breaking into the fish feeders around 4:30 Saturday morning.
The suspect is reported to be an employee for a local maintenance company, the report says.
Police continue to investigate and gather more information.
