Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of mother and her son in Loris in police custody

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — The suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a mother and her son in Loris has been caught, according to police.

Antonio Long has been taken into custody without incident, Horry County police reported Saturday evening.

Charges are pending against Long, who is a suspect in the death investigation into a double homicide that happened between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning at a home on Papas Bay Road.

The two victims have been identified as 43-year-old Marelene Haywood, and her 19-year-old son, Kevonta Hills, according to Horry County Government Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Willard said that both were shot multiple times.

Anyone who has information is asked to call (843) 248-1520