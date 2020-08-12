Suspected wanted in connection with 2 Myrtle Beach stabbings arrested in Tennessee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A suspect wanted in connection with two stabbings in Myrtle Beach was apprehended in Tennessee.

Timothy Lee Player, 45, of Kingstree, was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with two stabbing incidents on in the area of Chester Street and 7th Ave. North, according to police.

The first stabbing happened on June 23 in the 600 block of Chester Street. A victim told police he got into an altercation with Player and was injured in his left hand, police said.

The second stabbing happened July 9 in the 300 block of 7th Ave. North, according to police. One person was taken to the hospital with “serious” injuries.

Police said the victim and Player were both invited into a room, and when an unknown male stepped out of the room to talk to his wife, he heard arguing, and found the two fighting. The unknown male told police he went to get help to break up the fight and when he returned, the victim was bleeding and Player had left.

A second witness told police he was in the area when he saw Player leave, and said he was assaulted by Player several days prior, according to the police report.

Player is wanted for attempted murder, first degree assault and battery, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report numbers 20-010185 and 20-011789.