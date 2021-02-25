SUV driver charged in SC 707 crash that killed Horry County corrections officer, injured another

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of an SUV has been charged in connection with a crash on SC 707 Wednesday that killed an Horry County corrections officer and injured another, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was charged with failure to yield the right of way, according to troopers.

Officer Richard DeJesus died in the crash. He joined the Horry County Sheriff’s Office in May of 2017 as a professional Corrections Officer.

DeJesus was driving one of two motorcycles traveling north near Lowe’s Foods at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. Both motorcycles struck the side of a 2013 Lincoln SUV that was crossing the roadway, troopers said.

DeJesus died at the scene and the driver of the second motorcycle, who is also an officer, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

