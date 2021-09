LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old man is dead after a shooting Wednesday.

Latarius Evans, of Tabor City, died at about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Bennett Loop in Loris, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Horry County Police Department.

Evans was face down on the ground when police arrived, according to an incident report. An officer met with a group of people at the scene.