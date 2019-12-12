Teen pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years in attack of 72-year-old Surfside Beach woman

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A teenager has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in the attack of a 72-year-old Surfside Beach woman.

On Thursday, Nicholas O. Rios, 16, of Horry County, pleaded guilty to the following charges in connection to incident, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office:

attempted murder

first-degree burglary

first-degree criminal sexual assault

kidnapping

A judge sentenced Rios to 35 years for the first-degree burglary charge and 30 years each for the attempted murder, sexual assault and kidnapping charges. These sentences will run concurrently.

To be eligible to be considered for parole, Rios must serve 85-percent of his sentence, the solicitor’s office said. He must also register as a sex offender following his release.

“In November, Rios was waived from Family Court to General Sessions Court for prosecution as an adult in the incident that left the victim with ‘extensive injuries,'” the solicitor’s office added.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: