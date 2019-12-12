Teenagers arrested in deadly Pawleys Island area shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County sheriff says two teenagers are charged in the shooting and killing of a man in the Pawleys Island area. It happened on Martin Luther King Road yesterday. That is in the Parkersville Community.

The coroner in Georgetown County says that one person is dead.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says there is currently no danger to families in the area. The sheriff’s office says one man was shot and killed.

The sheriff says a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are in custody. The two male suspects were taken into custody this morning.

If you have any information contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102. Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text-enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

