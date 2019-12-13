‘There is a disturbing trend’ in threats to schools, students, faculty, Horry Co. police deputy chief says

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A deputy chief with the Horry County Police Department says “there is a disturbing trend” in threats to schools, students, and faculty.

“There is a disturbing trend in regard to threats to schools or threats to students and faculty,” Deputy Chief Lance A. Winburn said in an internal memo sent around 7:45 a.m. on December 11. “For whatever reason, some of our schools are not calling for police until they have already investigated for themselves and sometimes already disciplined students and sent them home.”

“This dangerous lack of response has been brought to our school district’s attention, yet still occurs,” Chief Deputy Winburn said in the memo.

He also told members of the department “when you are called to these type incidents to generate reports, please include in your reports the time of the incident, when the school was notified and when police were notified.”

Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department, released a statement to News13 saying:

“Horry County Police Department is working in continued partnership with Horry County Schools to ensure all threats to schools or students are addressed quickly and efficiently. We will continue to educate personnel and adjust response protocols as needed to ensure the safety of our students and educators, which is critical for the Horry County Police Department.”

