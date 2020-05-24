‘They have no value for society:’ Mayor Bethune responds to overnight shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach mayor Brenda Bethune has responded after a shooting rattled the city for the second weekend in a row.

In a statement to News13, Mayor Bethune said Myrtle Beach will ‘not tolerate violence’ and that it is ‘resolved to end this unlawful behavior.’

She said she understands feelings of fear and anger sparked by the violence.

Several people were injured after an overnight shooting on Ocean Blvd, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.

Police were called just after 12:30 a.m. to the area of 12th Ave. N for reports of a shooting, Vest said. Police on scene found several people with injuries. MBPD has not provided an update yet on suspects or the conditions of those who were hurt.

The mayor says they have 150 law enforcement agents in town working with them. She also noted that herself, city managers and several city council members were on Ocean Boulevard Friday and Saturday nights to observe the crowds. She said there were a lot of families and other visitors enjoying their time responsibly.

Here is Mayor Bethune’s full statement:

“This is two weekends in a row where the wrong type of visitors came to our city with total disregard for our laws and with no respect for our law enforcement. What’s worse is they have no value for society. The actions of a few miscreants have ruined the vacations of others and have tarnished our family friendly atmosphere. Their violent behavior has left our residents, our businesses, and our visitors fearful and angry. I understand and share those feelings. We will not tolerate violence and we are resolved to end this unlawful behavior. If you cannot come here and respect our laws and our community, then stay home or go to jail.” Mayor Brenda Bethune

