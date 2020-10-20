Three arrested in Myrtle Beach kidnapping incident

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested three people in a Myrtle Beach kidnapping incident from September.

Police responded to the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Sept. 15 for a possible kidnapping, according to an arrest warrant. When police arrived, the victim stated the suspects dragged her into a white van and began to hit her with a pipe, police said.

The victim also said the suspects took her to the Burger King to kill her. When she asked for help, one suspect allegedly swore at her and said “get what you deserve,” according to the warrant.

Fallon Ann Pless, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping. Hector Luis Mercado, 26, of Myrtle Beach, and Rayne Willow Gunn, 26, of Pelion, were both arrested Sept. 18 and charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and drug charges.

All three remain in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

