3 charged after investigation into Myrtle Beach shooting incident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested three people following an investigation into a shooting incident Saturday.

Keith Burris, 22, Brandon Hernandez Knott, 20 and Belyn Rodriguez, 20, were charged following the investigation into the incident, according to police.

Keith Burris (left), Brandon Hernandez Knott (middle), Belyn Rodriguez (right). Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue South and Oak Street.

One person was taken to the hospital with ‘injuries consistent with a gun shot wound,’ according to Corporal Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

Two search warrants were executed later Saturday.

Burris and Knott are both charged with attempted murder. Rodriquez faces an obstructing justice charge.

Knott is facing additional weapon charges and a drug charge. Rodriguez also faces another drug charge.

No word on what led up to the incident. A bond hearing is set for Monday at 9 a.m.

Count on News13 for updates.

Latest Headlines