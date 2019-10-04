3 men wanted for attempted murder in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department is looking for three men wanted for attempted murder.

According to a press release, Franklin Lavern McCants Jr., Raekwon Shaheed Grant, and Haussen Marquez Moultrie are wanted in connection to an incident that took place on Butts Street and Alex Alford Drive. All three are wanted for attempted murder.

These individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or 911.

