Tourists express uneasiness over recent violence in Myrtle Beach; city commends quick police response

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach community was rattled once again Monday after gunfire broke out.

The shooting police responded to early Monday morning turned out to be fatal.

Authorities say Cadric Elmore Jr., of Greenwood, SC, died at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of South Ocean Boulevard and 15th Avenue South around 12:40 a.m. Monday in response to the shooting.

“We were sleeping,” Shelley Null remembered. She was staying at the nearby Landmark Resort, visiting with her daughter. “It was around 12:30 – 1 when we heard a gunshot. And it sounded like it was right here. So we came out on the balcony. And there were a million police officers running through the parking lot with guns.”

She said it was an upsetting thing to see.

“As we got here we heard there were shootings prior to this,” she said. “So we were already kind of nervous. And you know you just don’t expect it to happen right where you’re staying. So it does make me a little hesitant to come back definitely to stay in this area.”

Myrtle Beach police announced Monday afternoon in a news release that Kemian Masonté Reese, 22, of Greenwood, SC has been charged in the shooting. Reese is charged with murder, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the release said.

Myrtle Beach mayor Brenda Bethune told News13 in a statement that Monday morning’s shooting was the third instance of gang violence from ‘outside our borders’ violating the city within the past week or so.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said police were able to respond quickly this weekend.

“We couldn’t control the gang activity coming from two hours away from here,” he said. “But when it did happen, we had suspects in custody in minutes or even in seconds in some cases.”

He added that crimes rates have gone down over the past three years and that the past few incidents don’t represent the city.

“Our police department was right there on the spot, in fact many of these crimes were completed, you know were done with police officers standing right there,” he said. “So apparently these gangs and their disputes have no regard for the law enforcement.”

Kruea said more information about the city’s response can be expected at the city council meeting Tuesday. Count on News13 for coverage.

