Trial begins for man charged with murder in disappearance of Myrtle Beach man

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A trial began Wednesday for a Georgia man charged with murder in the 2016 disappearance of a Myrtle Beach man.

Jonathan Lamar Hillary is on trial surrounding the death of Timothy F. Buckley.

On Wednesday, Hillary’s attorney told News13 that prosecutors called several witnesses, including the victim’s daughter. She talked about when her father was reported missing, back in September of 2016.

Buckley’s remains were found in a field off Rodeo Drive on November 10, 2016.

Hillary was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bernithia Young, also of Georgia, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony murder.

More testimony is expected on Thursday in Hillary’s trial. The trial could continue into next week, according to Hillary’s attorney.

