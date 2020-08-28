Trial date set for North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing 2 newborns, dumping bodies in trash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial date has been set for a North Myrtle Beach woman accused of killing two newborns and dumping the bodies in the trash in 2017 and 2018, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Alyssa Dayvault was arraigned in February on a charge of homicide by child abuse.

The trial date is set for the week of Sept. 28, but is subject to change.

Dayvault was admitted to Grand Strand Regional Hospital on Dec. 5, 2018 “for complaints of heavy vaginal bleeding. During treatment she ‘delivered’ a placenta and umbilical cord consistent with a full term pregnancy, but no child was ‘delivered,’” according to the warrants.

Police were contacted and conducted a recorded post-Miranda interview, during which Dayvault admitted she birthed a newborn male child at her home in North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

Dayvault stated that the child “was born alive and took multiple gasping breaths after having been born. [She] further stated that she failed to secure medical treatment and did not personally take action to attempt to preserve/save the infant’s life. [She] then disposed of the child’s body in a waste receptacle at her residence in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities.”

She is also accused of disposing of a female newborn’s body sometime between November 4-23, 2017 in the area of 1100 David Street in the City of North Myrtle Beach, according to warrants.

“Police recorded a post-Miranda interview pursuant to a separate investigation, during which the defendant admitted that she birthed a newborn female child at her residence in North Myrtle Beach.”

“The defendant then disposed of the child’s body in a public waste receptacle at her apartment in NMB without seeking help or notifying authorities,” the warrants say. “During the course of the investigation, police obtained medical records which indicated that on 11/4/2017 the defendant was in her 3rd trimester of a pregnancy and that the fetus had a healthy heart tone.”

Count on News13 for updates.