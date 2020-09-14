Trio arrested for multiple attempted armed robberies on the same night in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have arrested two men and a woman for multiple attempted armed robberies on Friday night, according to a report with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Chimenuma Chikaru Ajoku, 17, Stanley Kensharvis Sampson, 22, and Ayeola Shawn Murray, 17, all from Columbia, were arrested Friday night.

Myrtle Beach Police responded to the 3000 block of N. Oak Street in Myrtle Beach in reference to an armed robbery. A victim told police that he was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle parked at his apartment complex, when Ajoku and Sampson approached him, according to the report.

Ajoku and Sampson then pointed guns and ordered him out of the car, police said. They searched the victim’s car before asking him for whatever money he had, according to the report.

The victim told police that he handed over his wallet and Ajoku and Sampson fled.

Myrtle Beach Police then responded to the 3000 block of N. Kings Hwy in Myrtle Beach in reference to another armed robbery in the area.

The victims stated that they left work and were inside their vehicle when a silver Jeep blocked their exit. Two males exited the vehicle, pointing firearms and yelling at them, the victim told police. One of the guns described had a laser on it, according to the report.

The victims stated that they felt like they were going to be robbed so the driver put the car in reverse. The report says that the males got back into the Jeep as a police car pulled up behind them. The Jeep was stopped with Ajoku, Sampson and Murray inside, according to the report.

The report says that Ajoku and Sampson matched descriptions given to police by the first victim. Ajoku also had a firearm next to him with a laser on it, according to the report.

Ajoku, Sampson and Murray have been charged with 3 counts of attempted armed robbery. Ajoku has also been charged with 2 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They are being held on bond, awaiting trial.

