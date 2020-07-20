Troopers: Conway man charged with hit-and-run after pedestrian hit with garbage truck

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man was arrested Friday after South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Troopers said he hit a pedestrian with a garbage truck Sunday and left the scene.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on US 501 at Intracoastal Waterway Bridge. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Robert James O’Donnell, 63, of Conway, was charged with hit-and-run. After investigation, it was determined he was the driver who left the scene.

O’Donnell was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday on $10,000 bond.

Trooper Brian Lee told News13 the garbage truck was a commercial sanitation truck, but did not have the name of the company O’Donnell worked for.