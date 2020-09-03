Two men charged with apparent murder of missing Myrtle Beach man last seen in July

EDITOR’S NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect that both suspects were not 19 years old.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged with the murder of a missing man last seen in July in the Market Common section of Horry County.

According to police, Tyler Panzarella, 23, of Myrtle Beach, and Nicholas Henry, 19, of Tennessee are both charged with the apparent murder of Kristofer Skye Bowling, 25, of Myrtle Beach.

Kristofer Skye Bowling (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Bowling’s remains were found Monday near Lucas Bay Road in unincorporated Horry County, police said.

Bowling was last seen on July 27 near Hadley Circle in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach and was reported missing on Aug. 2.

According to the police report, a woman reported Bowling missing after she spoke with a friend of his who hadn’t heard from him since July 27. The friend went to the victim’s address and spoke with a person named “Nick” who she did not know. According to police, the person named “Nick” was Bowling’s roommate.

“Nick” told the friend Bowling was packing up some of his things and left with a female to North Carolina, according to the police report.

Panzarella was taken into custody in Horry County and is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Henry was taken into custody in Tennessee.

The incident remains under investigation.