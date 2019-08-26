Two arrested in deadly shooting near CCU

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that took place near CCU on Saturday.

Tyree Leonard Graham and Dorian Derrell Williams are charged with Murder, Attempted Murder and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Conway Police.

According to an incident report from police, officers were called out to the scene on Highway 544 in reference to a fight. While on the way officers were located a victim with a gunshot wound at the Circle K. That victim was later identified as Jamarr White who died from his injuries at the hospital.

The case remains under investigation. Both Graham and Williams remain in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, without bond.