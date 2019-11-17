Two cars broken into behind Myrtle Beach Convention Center, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two vehicles were broken into Saturday and someone stole a wallet from one of them, a Myrtle Beach police report says.

The two cars were parked in the rear parking lot of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center when they were broken into, the police report said.

Officers observed two cars that had windows smashed in, the report continued. One owner of the car reported their wallet being stolen. The second victim said they didn’t notice anything was missing.

No suspects were identified in this case.