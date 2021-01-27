Two charged with drug trafficking after Horry County traffic stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop Jan. 7, Horry County police announced Wednesday.

Tara Anders, 27, of Conway, and Randy Lembcke, 31, of Myrtle Beach were pulled over on International Drive in Carolina Forest.

Police seized 100 grams of methamphetamine, 33 grams of heroin, 26 grams of cocaine, a Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun, AA Arms AP9mm, and 120 bullets, according to police.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department/Facebook

Anders and Lembcke were both charged with trafficking more than 10 grams of cocaine — third offense, trafficking more than 28 grams of heroin, possession of a stolen pistol, trafficking more than 28 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.