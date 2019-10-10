Two in custody in connection to armed robbery in Coastal Grand Mall parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people are in custody in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Monday in the parking lot of the Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Emelia Elizabeth Linton, 25, and Matthew James Evans, 29, both of Myrtle Beach were taken into custody after a traffic stop around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 near South Kings Hwy and South Ocean Blvd.

Both Linton and Evans are charged with armed robbery.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: